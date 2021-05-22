Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 836,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,896. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

