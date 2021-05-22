Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) PT Lowered to $25.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target lowered by HSBC from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.