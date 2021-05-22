Vincent J. Gagliano Sells 2,499 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $160,660.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,354.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMSF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 60,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

