Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Trading Down 3.7%

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 3,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 472% from the average daily volume of 549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNHAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vifor Pharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70.

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).

