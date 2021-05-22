Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,100 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.98% of AAR worth $29,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in AAR by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AAR by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $240,209.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,602.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462 in the last 90 days. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:AIR opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 1.84. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

