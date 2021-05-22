Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 100,175 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 100,175 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $29,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 144.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,804 shares of company stock worth $25,020,650 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $93.92 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

