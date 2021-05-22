Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 582,137 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 1,096.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,137 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Parsons worth $25,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Parsons stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

PSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Parsons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

