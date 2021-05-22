Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 123,795 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.53% of Belden worth $30,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

