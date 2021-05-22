Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $28.30 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $28,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.6% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 30.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,866.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,885 shares of company stock valued at $84,224,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $206.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $217.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.