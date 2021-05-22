Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.71 Million Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,210,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $24,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cinemark by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

