Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 143,292 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,292 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 136,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,681,119.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $120,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,728,971.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,868 shares of company stock valued at $10,681,594.

Shares of PMVP opened at $35.80 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $63.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

