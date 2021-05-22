Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.01% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $27,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORIC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 75,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,761,187.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $27,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,969 in the last quarter.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

