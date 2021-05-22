ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.
VIAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.
NASDAQ VIAC opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52.
In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 339.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 163,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 126,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
