ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

VIAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 339.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 163,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 126,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.