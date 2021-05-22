ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,099,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,063,555. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

