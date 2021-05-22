Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OEZVY. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC raised Verbund from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised Verbund from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Verbund from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Verbund stock remained flat at $$17.12 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. Verbund has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

