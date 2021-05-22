Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Venator Materials reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

VNTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,140,957 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 20,568 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 263,300 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNTR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.65. 353,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,477. The stock has a market cap of $495.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

