Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $83.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Shares of VRNS opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $8,885,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $80,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,379 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

