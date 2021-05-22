Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vantage Towers stock remained flat at $$31.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Vantage Towers has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $32.60.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

