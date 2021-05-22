Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.44% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $19,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $30,358,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

VTC stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

