Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

