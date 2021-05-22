Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 150.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,737 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $98.95. 268,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,067. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.52.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

