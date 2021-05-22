Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 350,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 274.6% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 43,506 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 784,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,615,000 after buying an additional 106,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.11. 3,079,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,758. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.