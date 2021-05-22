VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 49.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,525,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,441,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,767,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

