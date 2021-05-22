Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.26

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and traded as high as $31.50. Value Line shares last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 1,253 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 43.60% and a return on equity of 32.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Value Line by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 125,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Value Line by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Value Line by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.