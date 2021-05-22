Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.30-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.50. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-14% to $3.09-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.300-10.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $244.53 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $104.11 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $3,515,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,109,377.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,419 shares of company stock worth $8,100,042 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

