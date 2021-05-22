Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.84 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post sales of $21.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.18 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $10.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $89.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.85 billion to $93.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $99.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.90 billion to $115.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Shares of VLO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.20. 2,826,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,985. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2,572.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

