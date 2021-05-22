V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective boosted by Pivotal Research from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VFC. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.93.

NYSE:VFC opened at $77.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of -594.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in V.F. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

