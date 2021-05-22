Utilico Emerging Markets Ltd (LON:UEM) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Utilico Emerging Markets Ltd (LON:UEM) declared a dividend on Friday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Utilico Emerging Markets’s previous dividend of $1.93. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UEM stock opened at GBX 206.50 ($2.70) on Friday. Utilico Emerging Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.50 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 211 ($2.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £456.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 204.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 196.63.

In other news, insider John Rennocks acquired 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £6,282.33 ($8,207.90).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

