USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $166,000 Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $15,422,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Trinseo stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,498. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $173,301.94. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,844 shares of company stock worth $5,054,117. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

