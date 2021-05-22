USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases Shares of 9,587 Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERII. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,492,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $28,596.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,095,585 shares of company stock valued at $21,279,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERII traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 417,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,083. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.