USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $283,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,189 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNV. Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

SNV stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,712. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

