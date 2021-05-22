USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires Shares of 4,902 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 45.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 46,568 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 67,888 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after buying an additional 146,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at $626,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,231 shares of company stock valued at $22,657,291. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

NYSE:BG traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,482. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

