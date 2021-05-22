US Bancorp DE Purchases 321 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NIO were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NIO by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,126 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in NIO by 407,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,891 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $34.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

