US Bancorp DE Has $364,000 Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MT stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

MT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

