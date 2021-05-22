US Bancorp DE Has $353,000 Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

