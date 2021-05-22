US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vale were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC raised their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

VALE opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

