US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,316,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,395 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $17.62.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

