Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 63,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on URBN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $717,127.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $190,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

