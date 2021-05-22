urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) COO Jim Dennedy Acquires 8,500 Shares

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) COO Jim Dennedy purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $65,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jim Dennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Jim Dennedy purchased 10,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Jim Dennedy purchased 6,500 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,620.00.

NASDAQ:UGRO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.17. 242,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,015. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $162.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.10.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter worth $91,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter worth $206,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter worth $139,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter worth $202,000.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

