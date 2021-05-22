Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Shares of USAP opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

