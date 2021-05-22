Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Major Shareholder 2020 Aps Otee Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

U traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.55. 4,875,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,027. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.84.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on U. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

