Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. 1,285,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

