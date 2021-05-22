Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Director Patrick W. Cavanagh Buys 3,000 Shares

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Director Patrick W. Cavanagh acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UFAB stock remained flat at $$3.33 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,478. Unique Fabricating, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Research analysts predict that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating in the first quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.