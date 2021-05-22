UniLend Trading Down 49.4% Over Last Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UniLend has traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $17.56 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.50 or 0.00945990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00095457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,834,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.