UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,413. UiPath has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16.

In related news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 over the last 90 days.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

