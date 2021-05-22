UBS Group Upgrades Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MYBUF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. Meyer Burger Technology has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.60.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment to the photovoltaic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics, Specialized Technologies, Cells, and Modules segments. The company offers cells and modules based on proprietary Heterojunction and SmartWire technologies; and solar cells and modules lines.

