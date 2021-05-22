UBS Group Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.97 ($39.97).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

G1A stock opened at €35.30 ($41.53) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.41. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a fifty-two week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.