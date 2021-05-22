UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $58.03 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $166,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $2,803,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,719,292.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,370 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 625,264 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 230,881 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

