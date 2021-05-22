UBS Group Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $170.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. FIX cut Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.72.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.82. The company has a market cap of $398.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

In other news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

