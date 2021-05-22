U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Insider Sells $1,536,750.00 in Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00.

NYSE:USB opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 37.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 142,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,864 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

